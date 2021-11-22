Swachh Awards: KTR lauds MA&UD officials

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao said the Telangana government had been ensuring comprehensive development of both urban and rural areas.

Interacting with officials and public representatives of urban local bodies in New Delhi after they had received Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards, the minister appreciated the combined efforts of the officials and elected representatives and said they yielded better results and helped the state win several awards at national level.

Telangana bagged second place in the Safai Mitra, besides winning 11 other Swachh Survekshan awards at the national level. “All this was possible because of the dedicated efforts and coordination among MA&UD staff,” he said.

Maintaining that rapid urban development would pave the way for higher prosperity of the state, Rao said the government had been extending special funds to assist the development programmes being taken up in towns. After the state formation, the government had taken up several innovative initiatives and this resulted in a qualitative change in the towns, he pointed out.