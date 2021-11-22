Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 River Penna in spate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

River Penna in spate: Grand trunk Vijayawada-Chennai rail, road route cut off

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 22, 2021, 6:43 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 6:43 am IST
Following the heavy rain last week, River Penna was in spate and causing heavy destruction in the district
The Chennai-Kolkata NH16 was closed for traffic following a heavy breach of road near the Bhagat Singh colony close to Nellore city. (DC Image)
 The Chennai-Kolkata NH16 was closed for traffic following a heavy breach of road near the Bhagat Singh colony close to Nellore city. (DC Image)

Tirupati: The railway track was washed away between the Nellore-Padugupadu section and a portion of the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway16 was badly damaged due to flash floods in River Penna in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

The Vijayawada-Chennai Grand Trunk section’s rail route and the NH-16 connecting Kolkata and Chennai are vital routes as they connect the south and the east. Following the heavy rain last week, River Penna was in spate and causing heavy destruction in the district. It inundated hundreds of villages along its course and submerged roads, national highways and railway tracks.

 

As the floodwaters from Penna overflowed on the railway tracks, a large portion of the track between Nellore-Padugupadu stations on the Chennai-Vijayawada section was badly damaged. Two of the three railway tracks were in hanging mode on Sunday as the bunds under the track were washed away. SCR has cancelled or diverted at least 17 train services on this route.

These include the Tirupati-Adilabad, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati (to and fro), Visakhapatnam-Kadapa, Howrah-Yesvantpur, Santragachi-Tirupati, Howrah-Chennai, Howrah-Trichy, Hatia-Yesvantpur, Banaswadi-Patna, H. Nizamuddin-Madurai, H. Nizamuddin-Ernakulam, Kacheguda-Chengalpattu, Kacheguda-Chittoor and Tirupati-Bilaspur routes.

 

The Adilabad-Tirupati train service was cancelled from Vijayawada to Tirupati, in part, and the Dhanbad-Alappuzha train was terminated at Rourkela.

The Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram trains has been diverted via the Secunderabad-Guntakal-Salem route, two New Delhi-Chennai trains via the Kazipet-Katpadi and Kazipet-Jolarpettai routes and the Ahmedabad-Chennai train via Guntur-Jolarpettai.

On the other hand, the Chennai-Kolkata NH16 was closed for traffic following a heavy breach of road near the Bhagat Singh colony close to Nellore city.

 

Vehicular movement was stalled as the road was cut off due to flooding. About 200 metres of the road on NH-16 was also badly damaged near Kovur.

With traffic on the busy Vijayawada-Nellore route disrupted, hundreds of vehicles were stranded for a stretch of about 5km on either side of the road. The police stopped the vehicles on Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway at Thottambedu checkpost and diverted the traffic via Kadapa, Pamuru and Darsi. Later, NH authorities took up the temporary repair works.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh floods
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 22 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

According to officials, a temporary road will be laid after the floods receded as it will take more than a year to construct a new bridge across the Papagni river. (Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh rains: Papagni bridge falls to flood

In RC Puram mandal, the Rayala Cheruvu area has been receiving inflows from various directions. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Cracks on bunds around Rayala Cheruvu near Tirupati triggers flood fears

The lockdown I and II helped the civic authorities to put all pending projects on fast track and make rapid progress. It completed flyovers and underpasses at several locations under the flagship programme. (Representational DC Image)

After sanitation, Hyderabad about to put back in infrastructure front



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women representation to increase in Rajasthan cabinet with induction of two new faces

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry, at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

People Queue line for submitting their Applications for Covid-19 Exgratia at the COVID Command Control Room in Vijayawada. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

Repeal of farm laws and Article 370: J&K politicians hoping against hope

The passing of farmer laws by the Parliament, they asserted, was necessarily an administrative decision designed to modernise agricultural sector and these are being repealed for possible electoral gains by the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. (PTI Photo)

11 killed, 12 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing. (PTI)

No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->