Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 Rahul Gandhi alleges ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi alleges corruption in Jan Dhan accounts

ANI
Published Nov 22, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
According to media reports, the State Bank of India had deducted a total amount of Rs 164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders
Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)
 Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, citing a media report attacked the central government over alleged corruption in the transfer of money in Jan Dhan accounts.

According to media reports, the State Bank of India had deducted a total amount of Rs 164 crore from Jan Dhan account holders. The report quoted a study by IIT Bombay.

 

The media report said between 2017 and September 2020, the bank had collected a total of Rs 254 crore from Jan Dhan account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay card. The bank had collected Rs 17.70 from each account holder during this period.

On this, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Who is responsible to keeping the accounts of these monies?"

The Congress leader has been attacking the Modi government for corruption. Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, Congress had alleged corruption in acquiring Rafale Jet from Dassault.

 

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi, jan dhan accounts, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Quite a few of them also changed their mobile numbers after the initial dose and could not be traced, official said. (Representational image: PTI)

Second COVID-19 vaccine dose of 18 lakh people in West Bengal overdue: Report

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said it was an admirable move by the LP school and the government will promote such gender inclusive activities. (PTI Photo)

Unisex uniforms: Kerala school goes off syllabus with move to ensure gender equity

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (PTI Photo)

War hero Abhinandan Varthaman accorded with Vir Chakra

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh to have only one capital, CM Jagan announces



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India reports 8,488 new Covid cases, lowest since May 2020

A medical helper fills a syringe in a vaccination center. (Photo: AFP)

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage

Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->