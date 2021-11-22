Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 India reports 8,488 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reports 8,488 new Covid cases, lowest since May 2020

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2021, 10:01 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 10:54 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities
A medical helper fills a syringe in a vaccination center. (Photo: AFP)
 A medical helper fills a syringe in a vaccination center. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 45 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 148 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.31 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 49 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 59 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,34,547, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 116.87 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 249 new fatalities include 196 from Kerala and 17 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,65,911 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,739 from Maharashtra, 38,175 from Karnataka, 37,495 from Kerala, 36,375 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,383 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A railway track that washed away after heavy rain and flooding in Nellore district. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, three trains cancelled in Padugupadu-Nellore section

A woman sells umbrellas to commuters along a road as it rains in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai likely to receive light to moderate rain

Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)

Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage

K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

Swachh Awards: KTR lauds MA&UD officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage

Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

People Queue line for submitting their Applications for Covid-19 Exgratia at the COVID Command Control Room in Vijayawada. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->