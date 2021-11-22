Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 Delhi's air qua ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

ANI
Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:37 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 9:37 am IST
The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352
People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352 today.

 

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 188 in the 'very poor' and 301 in the 'poor' category respectively.

According to the SAFAR bulletin, the per cent share of stubble burning related pollutants to Delhi's PM2.5 may remain low in spite of high wind speeds.

"The AQI today indicates very poor air quality. Transport level winds are likely to become strong from tonight till 23rd noon and coming from the favourable northwest direction. As farm fire counts are reducing rapidly, the per cent share of stubble burning related pollutants to Delhi's PM2.5 may remain low in spite of high wind speeds. Relatively high surface winds and moderate mixing layer height results in efficient ventilation of near-surface pollutants. The net effect of a drastic reduction in fire counts and increase of surface wind speed tends to improve the air quality to the lower end of 'very poor' category for the next 2 days," it said in a bulletin.

 

It further said that from November 24 onwards, the temperature is likely to drop as surface wind speed leads to less dispersion of pollutants.

"From 24th onwards, likely drop in air temperature, as well as surface wind speed, leads to less dispersion of pollutants. However, transport-level winds speed is likely to reduce keeping the air quality in the upper end of the 'poor' to the lower end of the 'very poor' category. The impact of farm fires (count 181) on Delhi's PM2.5 is low (8 per cent)," it added.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

With an aim to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi carrying non-essential items till November 26.

Delhi government has also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday.

"Government offices shall remain closed till Nov 26 except those involved in essential services. Private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26th Nov," the order letter read on Sunday.

The government has also asked the private offices and institutions to let their employees work from home till November 26 to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

 

...
Tags: air quality index (aqi), delhi air quality, delhi air pollution, delhi pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 22 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC. (Representational image)

Adoption row: Infant brought back to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh

A Dehradun Petroleum University Geo-science graduate in his own farm field a East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. (DC)

Educated opt for organic farming

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

The Chennai-Kolkata NH16 was closed for traffic following a heavy breach of road near the Bhagat Singh colony close to Nellore city. (DC Image)

River Penna in spate: Grand trunk Vijayawada-Chennai rail, road route cut off



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Congress rings in truce, 15 ministers sworn in with eye on polls

Mamta Bupesh Bairwa takes oath as Cabinet minister in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Governor Kalraj Mishra during a swearing-in-ceremony, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

People Queue line for submitting their Applications for Covid-19 Exgratia at the COVID Command Control Room in Vijayawada. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

Repeal of farm laws and Article 370: J&K politicians hoping against hope

The passing of farmer laws by the Parliament, they asserted, was necessarily an administrative decision designed to modernise agricultural sector and these are being repealed for possible electoral gains by the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. (PTI Photo)

11 killed, 12 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->