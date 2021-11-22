Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 Chennai likely to re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai likely to receive light to moderate rain

ANI
Published Nov 22, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Earlier on Sunday, IMD had predicted rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days
A woman sells umbrellas to commuters along a road as it rains in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
 A woman sells umbrellas to commuters along a road as it rains in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu within the next one hour, informed the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days.

 

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted.

The IMD also predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25.

Tags: chennai rains, imd alert, tamil nadu rains
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


