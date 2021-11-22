Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2021 AP rains: Jagan tell ...
AP rains: Jagan tells ministers, MLAs to join relief activities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 12:01 am IST
The government issued orders for distribution of essential commodities to the victims' families in the flood-affected areas
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the incharge ministers, ministers of districts and MLAs of the areas affected by heavy rains and floods to be present in their respective districts to oversee relief works.

The government issued orders for distribution of essential commodities to the victims’ families in the flood-affected areas. It would provide 25kg of rice, red gram, 1kg each of dal, palm oil, onions and potatoes per family in the flood-affected areas.

 

The Chief Minister has asked his party leaders to tour villages and ensure immediate relief is provided to the people. Ministers and MLAs must bring issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them and stand by the flood victims till everything becomes normal.

The Chief Minister also asked party leaders to coordinate with officials and ensure complete sanitation and drainage works in the towns and provide medical facilities to prevent the spread of infections in flood-prone areas. They must distribute rations to the victims, and make accurate assessments of the damage done. “Ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged got with seeds for re-cultivation. MLAs of the flood-affected areas need not attend assembly sessions and continue to monitor relief works.”

 

The AP government issued orders for distribution of essential commodities to the flood victims. Principal secretary Usharani issued the orders on Sunday for free distribution of essential commodities. The government accorded administrative sanction for distribution of essential commodities to all the flood-affected families free of cost, mainly those whose houses are inundated/ marooned in the floodwaters.

District collectors of SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa have been asked to ensure distribution of essential commodities to all affected families in these districts with adequate publicity about the free distribution to the affected families.

 

