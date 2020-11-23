Registration of non-farm land from November 25: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday instructed officials concerned to be prepared to commence registration of non-agriculture properties across the state from November 25.

Though Chief Minister Rao had earlier announced that registrations would be re-started from November 23, the state government decided to delay the commencement of the process in view of the High Court questioning the uploading of non-agriculture properties on Dharani Portal. The matter is coming up for hearing on November 23.

Chief Minister Rao on Sunday reviewed steps being taken to start registrations across Telangana with senior officers in Pragathi Bhavan. He instructed them to take decisions based on the outcome of the court hearing.

Rao said, “the government is absolutely ready to start the process. We have already given an explanation over the issues raised by the Telangana High Court in this regard. Since the case comes up for hearing on November 23, the administration should be ready to start the registration process from November 25.”

Rao made it clear that stamp duty will be collected based on the existing market price of lands in towns, cities and villages. He emphasised that nobody has any discretionary powers to change land values which have been fixed.