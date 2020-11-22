The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2020 Latest: Telangana lo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Latest: Telangana logs 873 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2020, 10:35 am IST
As many as 11,643 patients are under treatment and 41,646 samples were tested on November 21
Employees arrive at the Gandhi Hospital as the non-COVID-19 related medical services, which were stopped after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, resumed at the hospital, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI)
 Employees arrive at the Gandhi Hospital as the non-COVID-19 related medical services, which were stopped after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, resumed at the hospital, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana saw 873 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 2.63 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,430.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 152, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 78 and Rangareddy 71, a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 pm on November 21.

 

As many as 11,643 patients are under treatment and 41,646 samples were tested on November 21.

Cumulatively, nearly 51.34 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.03 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

...
Tags: telangana covid-19, telangana coronavirus cases, ghmc cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme to declare open the Thervoy Kandigai Reservoir (Chennai's fifth Reservoir) and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across the state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI)

AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue in Tamil Nadu

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@Telanganacmo)

KCR fully ignores Congress, targets BJP

Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.

Indian Medical Association Telangana elections today, many term it undemocratic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Malabar 2020: Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya to participate in naval exercise

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim. (Facebook pic)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham