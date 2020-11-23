The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

KCR family’s corruption ruined state: Javadekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 23, 2020, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 12:00 am IST
Vote for MIM will lead to division of India: BJP
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar (Center) on Sunday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members of large-scale corruption.
HYDERABAD: Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members of large-scale corruption, alleging that while their assets have been increasing Telangana state was sinking into a deeper debt.

As part of BJP’s campaign for the GHMC elections, Javadekar released a “charge-sheet” against the government and Chief Minister, listing the failures of the TRS to be presented to people, which explained the allegedly corrupt activities of the ruling party and its first family.

 

He was accompanied by the state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, OBC national president K. Laxman, national vice president D. K. Aruna and MP D. Arvind.

The chargesheet contained a list of 60 failures of the Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government in the last five years of reign over the GHMC. It was prepared under supervision of former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, chairman of the manifesto committee. It mentioned the failures of TRS in fulfilling the promises it made during the previous GHMC elections.

Addressing the media, Union minister Javadekar expressed confidence that the BJP will do an encore of Dubbaka in the GHMC polls. He said the people of Hyderabad have decided that it would either be a BJP or an MIM mayor this time. He alleged that if people vote for the Congress or the TRS, they will indirectly ensure the victory of MIM, which will lead to a division of the nation. Javadekar underlined the key role BJP played in the formation of a separate Telangana state.

 

Mocking the TRS for its promise of developing Hyderabad as a global city and instead turning it into a flood city, he strongly criticised CM Chandrashekar Rao of not even bothering to visit a single flood-affected area, but confining himself to the luxurious comforts of his farmhouse.

“KCR did not bother at all about people suffering due to rains and floods,” the BJP leader said, adding that TRS leaders have looted flood relief money.

He also questioned the TRS government about the one-lakh jobs and two-lakh double bedroom houses to be constructed in Telangana.

 

Javadekar added out that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had already built two-and-a-half crore houses in the country.

Tags: prakash javadekar, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, corruption
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


