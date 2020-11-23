The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

First Covid vaccine for healthcare workers: KCR

Published Nov 23, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Rao said that all required action and measures would be taken to meet any eventuality in case the state was hit by a 2nd wave of pandemic
Employees arrive at the Gandhi Hospital as the non-COVID-19 related medical services, which were stopped after the outbreak of novel coronavirus, resumed at the hospital, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday declared that whenever a vaccine was made available for Covid-19, it would first be given to frontline healthcare workers.

Chief Minister Rao directed officials to take all preventive measures needed to keep Covid-19 under check in Telangana as the number of coronavirus cases was again increasing in some states.

 

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in the backdrop of a sudden surge of Covid cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and other states, he said that all required action and measures would be taken to meet any eventuality in case the state was hit by a second wave of the pandemic.

With increase in number of cases in some states, there could be a second Covid wave in the country, he warned, adding that Telangana is in a position to withstand a second wave but for this, officials should be alert and make necessary arrangements.”

 

Advising people to be cautious and observe self-protection guidelines, the Chief Minister said, “maintaining personal and preventive safety is the best medicine for Covid. There is an un-lockdown process going on now, so people should be cautious, wear masks and follow all Covid guidelines.”

Rao further said, “the situation is returning to normalcy in the state. Covid cases are declining in Telangana. Despite a high increase in number of tests conducted, positive cases are fewer than 10 per cent. The recovery rate is 94.5 per cent. Though people with Covid are suffering, the mortality rate is low.”

 

“The government is on high alert and is taking all necessary precautions. About 10,000 beds with oxygen facility were kept ready across the state,” he said.

