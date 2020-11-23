The Indian Premier League 2020

Cyclone Nivar may hit Andhra Pradesh on November 25

India Meteorological Department has advised agriculture and horticulture farmers to harvest their crops without delay
 The present system will very likely turn into a depression by Monday and further intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday. (Representational Image:PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Nivar, presently brewing in south Bay of Bengal, is moving northwest and may cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra around Wednesday, November 25.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised agriculture and horticulture farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts. This is because winds during landfall may reach more than 100 kmph, wherein chances of damage to crops will be high.

 

IMD director (for Andhra Pradesh) S. Stella said Cyclone Nivar may cause heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema and south coastal AP districts on Wednesday (November 25) and Thursday (November 26). Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts would get light to moderate rains on these two days.

On current progress of the cyclone, Stella said the storm appeared on Sunday as a well-marked low pressure over south west and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal.

The present system will very likely turn into a depression by Monday and further intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday. It will slowly move northwestwards before crossing land between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram of Tamil Nadu around Wednesday afternoon, the IMD director added.

 

The cyclone has been named Nivar on suggestion of Iran.

