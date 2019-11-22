 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
'Won't last beyond 6-8 months': Gadkari on Cong-NCP-Sena alliance in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
A long-time ally, Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP after the state poll results amid differences over chief ministership.
'Opportunism is the base of their alliance. The three parties have become united with the only motto to keep the BJP out of power. I have doubts whether this government will be formed... Even if it is formed, it will not last beyond six to eight months,' Gadkari said. (Photo: FIle)
Ranchi: Terming the alliance among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as opportunistic, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said even if they formed the government in Maharashtra, it will not last beyond six to eight months.

In an interview to PTI here during electioneering in Jharkhand, he said the alliance forged by these "ideologically different" parties was just to keep the BJP out of power, which was unfortunate.

 

The state is going to five-phased polls from November 30.

"Opportunism is the base of their alliance. The three parties have become united with the only motto to keep the BJP out of power. I have doubts whether this government will be formed... Even if it is formed, it will not last beyond six to eight months,” Gadkari told PTI.

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are discussing the modalities for forming the government in Maharashtra.

A long-time ally, Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP after the state poll results amid differences over chief ministership.

Asked if the BJP will try forming the government in case the alliance breaks, the minister said in case of such circumstances, the party will decide its future course of strategy.

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics”, he quipped adding that it was beyond his comprehension why the three parties will forge an alliance to form the government despite huge ideological differences.

The base of Shiv Sena and the BJP alliance was "Hindutva", he said. Gadkari said Shiv Sena's claim that the chief minister would be on a rotational basis was found untrue when he enquired.

"As per party President and others, the party's stance on chief minister was to be decided later but things took an unfortunate turn,” Gadkari said.

The chief minister should be from the party which got a higher mandate, he said adding that the decision as to who will be the chief minister lies with Maharashtra party president, state chief minister and the BJP president.

"We did our efforts," Gadkari said. On what transpired in the meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari said he was not aware of the details.

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday granted in-principle approval to the party to form the government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, sources had said.

 

