 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2019 Shops, business esta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day in Kashmir

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Authorities fear that vested interests might exploit large gatherings at the grand mosque to fuel protests.
Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)

Srinagar: Most shops and other business establishments in Kashmir were closed on Friday, the third consecutive day of a Valley-wide shutdown following a brief semblance of normalcy.

On Wednesday, posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said.

 

This ended the sense of the last few weeks that life was getting back to normal.

Main markets in the city and most other areas in the Valley were shut and shops did not open even for a few hours in the morning as they had been doing for the last few weeks.

Public transport was also largely off the roads and there were fewer private vehicles than usual, officials said. However, some auto-rickshaws and inter-district cabs were plying.

Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Kashmir, was closed for prayers for the 16th consecutive Friday -- ever since August 5 when the Centre announced the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.

Authorities fear that vested interests might exploit large gatherings at the grand mosque to fuel protests, officials said.

Pre-paid mobile phones and all internet services continued to remain suspended since August 5.

Most top-level and second-rung separatist politicians are in preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: article 370, jamia masjid, jammu and kashmir, farooq abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The talks of a pact escalated after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave nod to stitch an alliance with the ideologically different Sena. (Photo: File)

Meeting between Cong-NCP-Sena underway to chalk out Maha alliance

Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sena-Cong-NCP get the better of BJP in Maharashtra mayoral polls

Ministry recently cancelled citizenship of Chennamaneni, who is a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. (Photo: File)

T'gana HC stays order on cancellation of Chennamaneni's citizenship

Girish Chandra Murmu was speaking at a meeting convened in Jammu to review the progress of various steps taken for the development of the tourism sector. (Photo: Twitter)

Lt Governor calls for road shows to attract travellers to J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lt Governor calls for road shows to attract travellers to J&K

Girish Chandra Murmu was speaking at a meeting convened in Jammu to review the progress of various steps taken for the development of the tourism sector. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid BHU row, Bengal college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit dept

At a time when students of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh are up in arms over the religious identity of one of its Sanskrit teachers, a college, on the outskirts of Bengal capital, has appointed a Muslim man as an assistant professor to teach the subject. (Representational Image)

Chairman gets angry in RS as BJP, AAP leaders clash over Delhi's water quality

The BJP leader had displayed newspaper articles during a short duration discussion on pollution in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)

'BJP received donation from firm under ED lens for terror funding': Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a large donation from a firm being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim. (Photo: File | ANI)

In Kashmir, Indian Army diffuses IED planted by terrorists on NH-11

The IED was detected by vigilant troops during the road clearance of NH undertaken on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham