 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2019 Sena-Cong-NCP get th ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sena-Cong-NCP get the better of BJP in Maharashtra mayoral polls

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
The Shiv Sena managed to win the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Mumbai and neighboring Thane.
Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: The BJP was outsmarted on Friday by emerging political combinations in Maharashtra and lost mayoral polls in Latur and Ulhasnagar despite having a majority in both civic bodies.

The Shiv Sena managed to win the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Mumbai and neighboring Thane.

 

The BJP, however, managed to keep its flock together and got the support of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to win the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in Nashik.

In Latur, the Congress' Vikrant Gojamgunde was elected mayor, in what is being seen as a setback for former BJP minister Sambhaji Nilangekar.

In Ulhasnagar, the BJP, despite having a majority in the municipal corporation, was beaten by former saffron ally Shiv Sena which won the mayor's post after it got the support of the NCP, Congress and a local outfit called Team Omi Kalani (TOK).

In Mumbai, the Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar were elected unopposed as mayor and deputy mayor respectively as the BJP did not field candidates for the two posts.

The Sena's Naresh Mhaske and Pallavi Kadam were elected mayor and deputy mayor respectively of Thane Municipal Corporation.

In Parbhani, Anita Sonkamble and Bhagwan Waghmare of the Congress, which is the largest party in the civic body, were elected mayor and deputy mayor.

In Nashik, Satish Kulkarni of the BJP was elected mayor after a group of its corporators, who were cosying up to the Sena, stayed back.

With five MNS corporators also voting for the BJP candidates in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the latter won the deputy mayor's post as well, with 82-year Bhikubai Bagul getting the post unopposed.

In the 70-member Latur civic body, BJP had 36 and Congress 33 corporators while the NCP had one.

One BJP corporator died and the lone NCP corporator joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

During polls on Friday, two BJP corporators and the lone one from VBA voted for the Congress, while one corporator from the Congress, Sachin Mhaske, was absent.

A rebel BJP corporator, Chandrakant Birajdar, was elected Latur deputy mayor after he defeated his former colleague Bhagyashree Koulkhere with the help of the Congress.

Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state.

Former mayor Balasaheb Sanap had left the BJP and joined the NCP to contest the recent state Assembly polls, after the former denied him a ticket.

He then went on to join the Shiv Sena. Around 10 to 15 of Sanap's supporters were won over by Shiv Sena, making things difficult for the BJP.

While Ajay Boraste was Sena's candidate for the Nashik mayor's post, Kamalesh Bodke was chosen by the party for the deputy mayor's post. However, all equations changed at the last minute, when MNS decided to back the BJP in NMC

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mns, bjp, shiv sena, maharashtra mayoral polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The talks of a pact escalated after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave nod to stitch an alliance with the ideologically different Sena. (Photo: File)

Meeting between Cong-NCP-Sena underway to chalk out Maha alliance

Ministry recently cancelled citizenship of Chennamaneni, who is a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. (Photo: File)

T'gana HC stays order on cancellation of Chennamaneni's citizenship

Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)

Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day in Kashmir

Girish Chandra Murmu was speaking at a meeting convened in Jammu to review the progress of various steps taken for the development of the tourism sector. (Photo: Twitter)

Lt Governor calls for road shows to attract travellers to J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana HC stays order on cancellation of Chennamaneni's citizenship

Ministry recently cancelled citizenship of Chennamaneni, who is a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. (Photo: File)

Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day in Kashmir

Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)

Lt Governor calls for road shows to attract travellers to J&K

Girish Chandra Murmu was speaking at a meeting convened in Jammu to review the progress of various steps taken for the development of the tourism sector. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid BHU row, Bengal college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit dept

At a time when students of the Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh are up in arms over the religious identity of one of its Sanskrit teachers, a college, on the outskirts of Bengal capital, has appointed a Muslim man as an assistant professor to teach the subject. (Representational Image)

Chairman gets angry in RS as BJP, AAP leaders clash over Delhi's water quality

The BJP leader had displayed newspaper articles during a short duration discussion on pollution in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham