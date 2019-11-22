 LIVE !  :  This is India's as well as Bangladesh's first-ever day-night Test. (Photo: PTI) IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Nov 2019 Kerala students prot ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala students protest over death of 10-yr-old girl due to snakebite

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2019, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Kerala CM said the incident was unfortunate and assured strong action against those responsible for the lapse in saving child's life.
Students of a government school took out a protest march here on Friday demanding stern action against their teachers over the death of a 10-year old girl after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom. (Photo: File)
 Students of a government school took out a protest march here on Friday demanding stern action against their teachers over the death of a 10-year old girl after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom. (Photo: File)

Wayanad: The Students Federation of India(SFI) members clash with Police during protest against the death of a 10-year-old student herenon Friday.

Students of a government school took out a protest march here on Friday demanding stern action against their teachers over the death of a 10-year-old girl after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom.

 

Raising slogans and holding placards, the students in their uniforms, took out the march through Sulthan Bathery town and converged in front of the government vocational higher secondary school in Wayanad district.

Shehal Sherin, a fifth standard student, died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom on Wednesday. "We want justice for Shehala. Stern action should be taken against the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), the teachers who refused to rush the student to hospital and the doctors who refused to treat her," a student said.

A boy student, with a plastic snake wrapped around his neck, said there is not even a first aid box in the school where there are snakes slithering everywhere on the playground and in classrooms.

There are snake pits in many places in the school compound, he said. Basic facilities like clean toilets are not available at the vocational higher secondary school, some others said.

Meanwhile, Wayanad District Sessions Judge A Harris visited the school this morning and saw the sorry state of the school and its premises and said it was unfortunate.

"We are taking the situation seriously," he told reporters. District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) President K Aravindakshan said based on newspaper reports on the death of the student, CWC had on their own registered a case.

A detailed report has been sought from the Deputy Director of the Education department and District Medical Officer on the lapses on the part of school and hospitals, where the child was taken.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended a casualty medical officer of the Bathery taluk hospital for not administering anti-venom to the child.

Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard student, was taken to hospital over an hour after the incident at around 3 pm on Wednesday, her fellow students had alleged. Though her parents rushed her to four hospitals where no anti-venom was administered and they were told to take the child to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, which is about 90 km from Sulthan Bathery.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was unfortunate and assured strong action against those responsible for the lapse in saving the child's life. "The teachers are supposed to educate the children on how to react in such situations. But in this case, the teachers, despite repeated requests from students failed to take the child to hospital," the chief minister said. Strong action will be taken against those responsible for any lapses in their duty, Vijayan added.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Vijayan, saying the school's "crumbling infrastructure" needed urgent attention of the state government.

After a preliminary probe, a teacher, Shijil, was suspended for alleged lapse. Kerala Human Rights Commission and Child Rights Protection Commission have registered separate cases.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kerala, school, classroom, snake, bite, death, protest
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Latest From Nation

The talks of a pact escalated after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave nod to stitch an alliance with the ideologically different Sena. (Photo: File)

Meeting between Cong-NCP-Sena underway to chalk out Maha alliance

Although the ruling BJP had a clear majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena tried garnering support from the Congress, NCP and MNS, similar to its efforts for forming a government in the state. (Photo: File | Representational)

Sena-Cong-NCP get the better of BJP in Maharashtra mayoral polls

Ministry recently cancelled citizenship of Chennamaneni, who is a four-time MLA in Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana. (Photo: File)

T'gana HC stays order on cancellation of Chennamaneni's citizenship

Posters warning shopkeepers against opening their shutters as well as public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. (Photo: File | Representational)

Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
 

Say goodbye to Gmail- Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Once linked, Google's services will be automatically displayed inside Outlook.com on the web. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chairman gets angry in RS as BJP, AAP leaders clash over Delhi's water quality

The BJP leader had displayed newspaper articles during a short duration discussion on pollution in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: File)

'BJP received donation from firm under ED lens for terror funding': Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a large donation from a firm being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim. (Photo: File | ANI)

In Kashmir, Indian Army diffuses IED planted by terrorists on NH-11

The IED was detected by vigilant troops during the road clearance of NH undertaken on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Don't blame farmers for stubble burning, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Mann said farmers grow crops which leave stubble as they get minimum support price (MSP). (Photo: ANI)

'NCP-Cong, pre-poll allies support idea of forming govt with Sena': Jayant Patil

'Our pre-poll allies have supported the idea of forming a government in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power,' Patil said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham