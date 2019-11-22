'BJP received donation from firm under ED lens for terror funding': Congress

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a large donation from a firm being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of receiving crores in donation from a company accused of buying properties from a Dawood Ibrahim aide.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a large donation from a firm being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for carrying out transactions with and buying properties from the late Iqbal Mirchi, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and a close aide of Ibrahim.

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the allegations.

