‘Will not address press hereafter’: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Days after accusing the media of misconstruing his remark against a woman farmer, an upset Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said he would not address the press hereafter "for any reason."

The chief minister, who has often hit out at the media for "misinterpreting" his comments, said he would "limit the media to what I speak from the stage."

Kumaraswamy said he would remain the CM until he enjoyed the "confidence" of the Congress MLAs and till the time God has written it in his fate.

"From here on I will limit the media to what I speak from the stage. I have decided. I will not address the press for any reason. If you want, write or else leave it," he said.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, he alleged that his words were often interpreted differently, "so these days I don't understand what to speak. I may in the future have to speak, based on the suggestions made by a committee that will be formed about what chief minister has to speak. I'm in such a situation," Kumaraswamy said.

"An advisory committee should be formed consisting of media friends. It will be good. On the suggestion they give I will speak. I'm ready for that. With great pain I'm saying all this," he said.

Since coming to power, Kumaraswamy has repeatedly blamed the media for "misinterpreting" his statements and "misleading" the people.

Recently, during the sugarcane farmer's protest too, he had accused the media of instigating protesters and blamed the scribes for wrongly interpreting his statement against a woman farmer.

Kumaraswamy had earlier courted controversy following his government's decision to impose certain restrictions on the entry of visitors, including the media, to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

He had cited police inputs regarding security as also increase in the number of people visiting it everyday besides complaints about inconvenience caused to ministers and officials to carry out their work as reasons for the move then.

Hitting back at state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, who had Wednesday said his party would fight till the Kumaraswamy-led administration is brought down and people get justice, the chief minister said he was ready to face the saffron party leader during the winter session of the assembly at Belagavi commencing from December 10.

He said, "I will not run away. I and my government have that strength and moral right." Asserting that he was honestly working for the people of the state and would not run away from the responsibility fearing criticism, Kumaraswamy said he would stand strong and was ready for anything.

"I will stand strong, I may have 38 MLAs. Because 80 MLAs under the leadership of Parameshwara (Deputy Chief Minister) have supported me, Governor has called me (to form the government) and manage the affairs of the state," he said. "Until I'm there without any compromise, I will work honestly....let the 6.5 crore people of the state decide in the future," he added.

Noting that power was not permanent for anybody, Kumarswamy said, 22 people "have come and gone as Chief Minister."

He said, "Parameshwara and MLA friends from his party (Congress) have given support and cooperation, until I enjoy their confidence I will be (in the post). I will work from this position until the time god has written it in my fate."