search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Will not address press hereafter’: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 10:04 pm IST
Kumaraswamy said he would remain CM until he enjoyed 'confidence' of Congress and till time God has written it in his fate.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has often hit out at the media for "misinterpreting" his comments, said he would 'limit the media to what I speak from the stage.' (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has often hit out at the media for "misinterpreting" his comments, said he would 'limit the media to what I speak from the stage.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Days after accusing the media of misconstruing his remark against a woman farmer, an upset Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said he would not address the press hereafter "for any reason."

The chief minister, who has often hit out at the media for "misinterpreting" his comments, said he would "limit the media to what I speak from the stage."

 

Kumaraswamy said he would remain the CM until he enjoyed the "confidence" of the Congress MLAs and till the time God has written it in his fate.

"From here on I will limit the media to what I speak from the stage. I have decided. I will not address the press for any reason. If you want, write or else leave it," he said.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, he alleged that his words were often interpreted differently, "so these days I don't understand what to speak. I may in the future have to speak, based on the suggestions made by a committee that will be formed about what chief minister has to speak. I'm in such a situation," Kumaraswamy said.

"An advisory committee should be formed consisting of media friends. It will be good. On the suggestion they give I will speak. I'm ready for that. With great pain I'm saying all this," he said.

Since coming to power, Kumaraswamy has repeatedly blamed the media for "misinterpreting" his statements and "misleading" the people.

Recently, during the sugarcane farmer's protest too, he had accused the media of instigating protesters and blamed the scribes for wrongly interpreting his statement against a woman farmer.

Kumaraswamy had earlier courted controversy following his government's decision to impose certain restrictions on the entry of visitors, including the media, to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

He had cited police inputs regarding security as also increase in the number of people visiting it everyday besides complaints about inconvenience caused to ministers and officials to carry out their work as reasons for the move then.

Hitting back at state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, who had Wednesday said his party would fight till the Kumaraswamy-led administration is brought down and people get justice, the chief minister said he was ready to face the saffron party leader during the winter session of the assembly at Belagavi commencing from December 10.

He said, "I will not run away. I and my government have that strength and moral right." Asserting that he was honestly working for the people of the state and would not run away from the responsibility fearing criticism, Kumaraswamy said he would stand strong and was ready for anything.

"I will stand strong, I may have 38 MLAs. Because 80 MLAs under the leadership of Parameshwara (Deputy Chief Minister) have supported me, Governor has called me (to form the government) and manage the affairs of the state," he said. "Until I'm there without any compromise, I will work honestly....let the 6.5 crore people of the state decide in the future," he added.

Noting that power was not permanent for anybody, Kumarswamy said, 22 people "have come and gone as Chief Minister."

He said, "Parameshwara and MLA friends from his party (Congress) have given support and cooperation, until I enjoy their confidence I will be (in the post). I will work from this position until the time god has written it in my fate."

...
Tags: karnataka chief minister, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: After Bengaluru reception, DeepVeer return to Mumbai in coordinated pink

The couple are now gearing up to host receptions in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Watch: Salman Khan, Kiren Rijiju cycle around hilly terrains of Arunachal

The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. (Photo: Twitter | @PemaKhanduBJP)

Clean cheat for Railways in Amristar tragedy, people’s ‘negligence’ killed 60: report

The incident took place at a time when there was smoke in the air due to fire crackers and burning of Ravana's effigy, the report said. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra farmers' protest: CM says land rights claims will be settled by Dec

A large number of farmers and tribals take part in a protest march to push for the their long pending demands including better price for their produce, total waiver of agricultural loans and transfer of forest rights to tribals, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Those who gave NEET 2018 in Tamil 'unduly benefited': SC quashes HC grace mark order

The Supreme Court directed that from year 2019-20, NEET-UG examination will be held by the newly constituted National Testing Agency instead of the CBSE. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham