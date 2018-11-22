search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijay Mallya's posh London house to be seized by UBS bank: Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 22, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
UK HC said all of Mallya’s defence claims for repossession order were rejected and final hearing will take place in May.
Vijay Mallya is residing in the UK from the last two years. (Photo: File | AP)
 Vijay Mallya is residing in the UK from the last two years. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: The High Court in London has ruled in favour of Swiss banking giant UBS to take possession of Vijay Mallya’s Central London house, reports news agency ANI.

The judicature has issued an order asking Mallya to pay a hefty amount of 88,000 pounds to UBS Investment Bank, which had issued 20.4 million pounds in the mortgage loan for Mallya's London property.

 

The Court said all of Mallya’s defence claims for repossession order were rejected and the final hearing will take place in May 2019.

The fugitive liquor baron had on Wednesday faced a setback in his battle to save his plush London house from foreclosure by Swiss bank UBS after court rejected many of the arguments relied on by his legal team.

The bank has sought repossession of the property at Cornwall Terrace, overlooking Regent's Park in central London, over the non-payment of a 20.4-million pounds mortgage loan.

The London property was referred to in the UK High Court as a "high class home for Dr Vijay Mallya and his family members and United Breweries Group corporate guests".

"UBS is pleased with the decision. Given that proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further," UBS had said in a statement.

Mallya, who is on bail on an extradition warrant after his arrest in April 2017, is also facing trouble from New Delhi after the Indian government made an attempt to get him extradited from the UK on charges of money laundering to the tune of Rs 90 billion.

The tycoon is residing in the UK from the last two years. His extradiction case is reportedly in its final stage at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court which is likely to deliver its verdict by the end of this year.

...
Tags: uk high court, vijay mallya, swiss banking giant ubs, cornwall terrace
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Imran Khan to break ground

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Bombay HC rejects Mallya stay plea on ED request to declare him offender under PLMA

The bench, while dismissing the plea filed by Mallya, said the lower court shall hear the application filed by the ED on merits. (Photo: File | AFP)

Dead US missionary was carrying football, fish for Andaman Sentinelese tribe

John Allen Chau was crying, 'My name is John. I love you and Jesus loves you... Here is some fish!' (Photo: Instagram Screengrab | @johnachau)

Cyclone Gaja: TN govt seeks Rs 15,000 cr aid from Centre, CM Palaniswami meets PM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOTamilNadu)

Kerala priest suspended for 'abusive' Facebook comments on minister

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surerdran. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | kadakampally)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham