search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Polls 2018: MLA quits TRS, many more set to join Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Mr Konda will join the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with MP K. Vishweshwar Reddy a day after the latter resigned from the TRS, on Wednesday. Image: PTI
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with MP K. Vishweshwar Reddy a day after the latter resigned from the TRS, on Wednesday. Image: PTI

Hyderabad: With the campaign heating up for the December 7 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti is continuing to get shocks from its leaders. Within 24 hours of MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quitting the party, TRS legislator B. Sanjeeva Rao from Vikarabad resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Sanjeeva Rao sent his resignation letter to TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

 

The TRS leadership had denied renomination to Mr Sanjeeva Rao and given the ticket to Mr Methuku Anand. Mr Sanjeeva Rao said he resigned because he was unhappy with style of functioning of minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy. But he did not announce which party he would join.

In Vikarabad, former minister A. Chandrasekhar who was denied a Congress ticket is contesting as an independent. Mr Sanjeeva Rao said he would work for the victory of Mr Chandrasekhar in the elections.

On Wednesday Mr Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. 

With the campaign heating up for the December 7 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti is continuing to get shocks from its leaders. Within 24 hours of MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quitting the party, TRS legislator B. Sanjeeva Rao from Vikarabad resigned on Wednesday.

He will join the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. They are scheduled to address a public meeting at Medchal on the city outskirts.

The same day, some more TRS leaders, including TRS MLC K. Yadava Reddy and former MLC S. Jagadiswar Reddy, are likely to join the Congress.

Sources said the Congress leaders were trying to convince Mr Sanjeeva Rao to join the Congress. If he agrees, he will join the party along with Mr Vishweshwar Reddy. 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, konda vishweshwar reddy, sanjeeva rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s exit from TRS well scripted


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Guest column: ‘State has lost focus on conservation of lakes’

With unprecedented growth in urban centers like Bengaluru, the lakes have been subjected to encroachment, illegal mining of earth & sand, dumping of debris, ingression of untreated sewage, discharge of industrial waste etc. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Mafia on roll: Lake, ecology caught in quicksand

Picture used for representational purpose only.

'Sorry Sushma Swaraj will leave Parliament', tweets Shashi Tharoor, EAM responds

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is not retiring from politics. (Photo: PTI)

'BJP runs government comparatively better than Congress': Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

J&K Assembly dissolved after rival alliances stake claim to form govt

The governor dissolved the state assembly under the relevant provisions in Jammu and Kashmir constitution. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham