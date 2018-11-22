Telangana Polls 2018: MLA quits TRS, many more set to join Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with MP K. Vishweshwar Reddy a day after the latter resigned from the TRS, on Wednesday. Image: PTI

Hyderabad: With the campaign heating up for the December 7 elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti is continuing to get shocks from its leaders. Within 24 hours of MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quitting the party, TRS legislator B. Sanjeeva Rao from Vikarabad resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Sanjeeva Rao sent his resignation letter to TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS leadership had denied renomination to Mr Sanjeeva Rao and given the ticket to Mr Methuku Anand. Mr Sanjeeva Rao said he resigned because he was unhappy with style of functioning of minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy. But he did not announce which party he would join.

In Vikarabad, former minister A. Chandrasekhar who was denied a Congress ticket is contesting as an independent. Mr Sanjeeva Rao said he would work for the victory of Mr Chandrasekhar in the elections.

On Wednesday Mr Vishweshwar Reddy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

He will join the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. They are scheduled to address a public meeting at Medchal on the city outskirts.

The same day, some more TRS leaders, including TRS MLC K. Yadava Reddy and former MLC S. Jagadiswar Reddy, are likely to join the Congress.

Sources said the Congress leaders were trying to convince Mr Sanjeeva Rao to join the Congress. If he agrees, he will join the party along with Mr Vishweshwar Reddy.