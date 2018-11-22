search on deccanchronicle.com
Sonia Gandhi to officially release Telangana Cong manifesto on Friday, 23rd Nov

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Nov 22, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 2:36 am IST
The Congress has prepared a 116-page manifesto highlighting 35 issues on governance, health, youth and farmers issues.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress manifesto will be unveiled by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the public meeting at Medchal on Friday that she will address with party president Rahul Gandhi.

As announced earlier, the Congress manifesto promises Rs 2 lakh of loan waiver to farmers in a single phase. It says fee reimbursement will be cleared in two phases every year.

The manifesto carries the tag line “Samula Marpu Kosam Samagra Pranalika” — comprehensive action plan for bigger change.

Targeting caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the manifesto says the Congress will run the administration from the Secretariat. It said the RTI Act would be strongly implemented.

A people’s grievance cell will be established, the Congress said. It is promising `10 lakh for the families of those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana during the statehood struggle. 

Tags: sonia gandhi, telangana congress manifesto
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




