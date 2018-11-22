search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC dismisses PIL seeking use of ballot papers in assembly, LS polls

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that EVMs are capable of being misused.
'Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere,' the bench said, while dismissing the PIL. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere,' the bench said, while dismissing the PIL. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking use of ballot papers instead of EVMs during upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that electronic voting machines are capable of being misused and they should not be used in the polls to ensure free and fair elections. 

 

"Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere," the bench said, while dismissing the PIL. 

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), electronic voting machines (evms), nyay bhoomi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Kuldeep Yadav on par with Rashid Khan in terms of T20 consistency, strike rate

For all bowlers who have picked up 20 wickets or more in the current period, Kuldeep strike rate of 10.7 is only second to Rashid Khan, who grabs a wicket every 10 deliveries. (Photo: AFP/AP)
 

Maruti Ertiga 2018 vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Innova Crysta: Spec Comparison

Let’s find out Ertiga is the most affordable MPV in the comparison.
 

GST bhaari pad gaya: Virender Sehwag cracks epic joke as India lose to Australia

Young Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the penultimate over “changed things”, according to India skipper Virat Kohli after Australia won an exciting first T20 International by four runs on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

NASA did not give further details on the reasons behind the move, but the Washington Post, which first reported it, said the review was prompted by the recent behavior of SpaceX’s founder Elon Musk, who was filmed drinking whiskey and briefly smoking marijuana during a live podcast in September.
 

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

The aircraft, called Version 2 EAD Airframe, or V2, weighs only 5.4 pounds (2.45 kg) with a wingspan of 16-1/2 feet (5 meters).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 children, driver killed in school van-bus collision in MP's Satna

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said. (Representational Image)

Church warns Kerala priest who organised protests against rape accused bishop

Kerala witnessed massive protests in September demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Three arrested for cloning fingerprints of college faculty

They charged Rs 4,000 for each cloned fingerprint. (Representational image)

‘Misplaced bravado’: SC pulls up Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

An FIR was lodged against Tiwari by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16. (Photo: File)

'Ventured on his own free will’: Family of US tourist killed by Andaman tribe

John Allen Chau had wanted ever since high school to go to North Sentinel to share Jesus with the indigenous people.(Photo: Instagram/@Johnachau)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham