Watch: Salman Khan, Kiren Rijiju cycle around hilly terrains of Arunachal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 9:38 pm IST
The actor was there to inaugurate the sixth edition of the Mechuka Adventure Festival. The Bicycle race is a part of the festival.
The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race. (Photo: Twitter | @PemaKhanduBJP)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu kicked of an adventure festival by cycling at Mechuka on Thursday.

The trio cycled around the hilly terrains in the state to kick-start the second edition of MTB Arunachal Mountain Bicycle Race.

 

The actor also inaugurated the sixth edition of the Mechuka Adventure Festival. The Bicycle race is a part of the festival.

Salman Khan, an ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh tourism participated in the 10 km ride along with the two politicians and several other dignitaries, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI.

 

 

Sharing photos from the event, Rijiju, the MoS for Home Affairs took to Twitter and wrote, "People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today."

 

 

The CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu too Tweeted about his experience, "It was an exhilarating experience to be part of 10km bicycle ride with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and MoS Home @KirenRijiju at Mechuka today. Thanks with all my heart to @BeingSalmanKhan for his presence at Mechuka Adventure Festival. It means a lot. @incredibleindia."

 

 

The Mechuka Festival is an initiative organised by the Department of Tourism of Arunachal Pradesh.

