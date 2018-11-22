Narendra Modi to address 3 meetings in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend three public meetings in Telangana, revealed schedule of his tour to the state released on Wednesday.

Mr Narendra Modi will address two public meetings, in Nizamabad and Warangal, on November 27. His third public meeting will be in Hyderabad on December 3.

BJP chief Amit Shah will also address public meetings in Nirmal, Parakala, Medchal and Dubbaka constituencies on November 25. He will address another meeting in Manugodu constitu-ency on November 28.