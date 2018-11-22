search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu owns only Rs 2.99 crore out of Rs 88 crore family assets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 22, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Mr Lokesh said that for the past seven years they were announcing their assets and this was the eighth year.
 AP Chief Minister Mr. N Chandrababu

Vijayawada: The wife and grandson of AP Chief Minister Mr. N Chandrababu Naidu are richer than him. AP minister for IT and Panchayatraj Mr N Lokesh announced his family assets and asked political leaders to stop baseless allegations against their family. He claimed that the family had challenged their opponents to prove corruption allegations levelled against them but in vain.

Addressing a press meet at the CM’s residence at Undavalli of Amaravati on Wednesday, Mr Lokesh announced that the total assets of their family was Rs 88.66 cr. in which Rs 2.9 crore belonged to AP State Chief Minister Mr N Chandrababu Naidu, Rs 31.01 crore. belonged to Nara Bhuvaneswari, Rs 21.40 crore. belonged to him, Rs 7.72 crore. belonged to Nara Brahmini, Rs 18.71 crore. belonged to Devansh and Rs 6.83 crore. belonged to Nirvana Holdings that belonged to the Nara family.

 

Mr Lokesh said that for the past seven years they were announcing their assets and this was the eighth year. He mentioned that his father Mr Naidu’s net assets was Rs 2.99 crore. out of the total Rs 8.31 crore. assets in which Mr Naidu took Rs 5.31 crore as housing loan from a bank dropping his net assets to Rs 2.99 crore. He said that the total net assets of Ms Bhuvaneswari was Rs 31.01 crore and said that the values were purchased costs and not market values.

Compared to 2016-17 fiscal, net assets of Mr. Naidu has increased by Rs 46 lakh in 2017-18. Similarly, net assets of Bhuvaneswari increased by Rs 7 cr. (liabilities increased by Rs 2 crore), net assets of Mr Lokesh increased by Rs 90 lakh (liabilities reduced by Rs 6 crore), net assets of Brahmini reduced by Rs 2 crore (liabilities increased by Rs 5 crore), net assets of Devansh increased by Rs 7.20 crore.

Mr Lokesh has asked presidents of other political parties like YSRC, Janasena and BJP, namely Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr K. Pawan Kalyan and Mr Kanna Lakshminarayana to disclose their assets to the public.

Mr Lokesh has said that he will go to Kukatpally for election campaign on the orders of the TD high command and stated that Mr Naidu was actively participating and leading national politics hence he will act according to wishes of Mr. Naidu. He alleged that Agri Gold scam was registered during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government and TD government was working to do justice for the victims.  

...
Tags: chief minister n chandrababu naidu, n lokesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




