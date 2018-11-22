search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu is a monitor lizard: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Telangana CM questioned why Cong leaders of the state are carrying Chandrababu on their shoulders.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lashed out at his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu at a public meeting on Wednesday, calling him a udumu (monitor lizard). The reference was to Mr Naidu reportedly trying to cling on to Telangana state.

While addressing a Praja Ashirwada Sabha held at Jedcherla Mr Rao alleged that Mr Naidu has trying to intrude in the name of Mahakutami. He said he had thrown out Chandrababu from Telangana once and now it was the people’s turn to throw out Mr Naidu permanently from Telangana state.

 

He questioned why Congress leaders of the state are carrying Chandrababu on their shoulders. He wanted people to question Mr Naidu and Congress leaders over their failure to complete pending projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district during their previous regimes.

Stating that Mr Naidu adopted the district but failed to take up any development programmes during his tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mr Rao alleged that since the formation of the separate state, Mr Naidu has been attempting to obstruct the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme and yet is seeking votes from the same citizens of Palamuru without any shame or guilt for the injustice he did them. 

He pointed out that Mr Naidu and the subsequent Congress governments had turned erstwhile Mahabubnagar district into a district of migrants. He announced that in its next term his government will be implementing the health profile scheme of all citizens of the state. 

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


