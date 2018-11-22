search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Misplaced bravado’: SC pulls up Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 11:20 am IST
The top court also closed contempt proceedings over sealing drive against him.
An FIR was lodged against Tiwari by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16. (Photo: File)
 An FIR was lodged against Tiwari by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of premises in New Delhi.

The top court, closing the contempt case against the lawmaker, described Tiwari's action as "misplaced bravado" including his chest thumping. 

 

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly. The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".

However, Supreme Court left it to BJP to take actions against Manoj Tiwari and said, "There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law in his hand. We are pained by the machismo and manner of Tiwari. As an elected representative he should have acted responsibly rather taking law in his own hands."

The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, an MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.

An FIR was lodged against Tiwari by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.

The top court had earlier ordered restoration of its 2006 monitoring committee to identify and seal unauthorised structures in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: delhi sealing drive, manoj tiwari, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Ertiga 2018 vs Mahindra Marazzo vs Innova Crysta: Spec Comparison

Let’s find out Ertiga is the most affordable MPV in the comparison.
 

GST bhaari pad gaya: Virender Sehwag cracks epic joke as India lose to Australia

Young Rishabh Pant’s dismissal in the penultimate over “changed things”, according to India skipper Virat Kohli after Australia won an exciting first T20 International by four runs on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

NASA did not give further details on the reasons behind the move, but the Washington Post, which first reported it, said the review was prompted by the recent behavior of SpaceX’s founder Elon Musk, who was filmed drinking whiskey and briefly smoking marijuana during a live podcast in September.
 

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

The aircraft, called Version 2 EAD Airframe, or V2, weighs only 5.4 pounds (2.45 kg) with a wingspan of 16-1/2 feet (5 meters).
 

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the DeepVeer Bengaluru reception.
 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Three arrested for cloning fingerprints of college faculty

They charged Rs 4,000 for each cloned fingerprint. (Representational image)

'Ventured on his own free will’: Family of US tourist killed by Andaman tribe

John Allen Chau had wanted ever since high school to go to North Sentinel to share Jesus with the indigenous people.(Photo: Instagram/@Johnachau)

Farmers march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai for land ownership, other demands

Last night, farmers had stayed at Shivaji Maidan in Chunabhatti. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Arvind Kejriwal's attacker broke panes at Secretariat months ago: Police

During interrogation, he claimed that he had tried to meet Kejriwal one-and-a-half-years ago but after he could not meet him, he broke the glass panes in the reception area of Delhi Secretariat. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ready to hold discussions to resolve standoff: Sabarimala temple board

The statement comes two days after the TDB moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension for implementation of its verdict which lifted the age-old ban on entry of women of menstruating age inside Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham