search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra farmers' protest: CM says land rights claims will be settled by Dec

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
CM Devendra Fadnavis gave assurance to representatives of protesting farmers who marched to Azad Maidan for redressal of grievances.
A large number of farmers and tribals take part in a protest march to push for the their long pending demands including better price for their produce, total waiver of agricultural loans and transfer of forest rights to tribals, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 A large number of farmers and tribals take part in a protest march to push for the their long pending demands including better price for their produce, total waiver of agricultural loans and transfer of forest rights to tribals, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured tribal farmers that their forest land rights claims will be settled by December this year.

Fadnavis gave this assurance to representatives of protesting farmers who marched to Azad Maidan in Mumbai for redressal of their grievances, which include compensation for drought and transfer of forest rights to tribals.

 

A delegation of the protesting tribals met Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the winter session of the state legislature is underway.

Tribal welfare minister Vishnu Savra said 3.6 lakh claims were received, of which 1.74 lakh have been settled in favour of the tribals.

Similarly, 12,000 claims for community forest activity were also received, of which 7,700 have been settled, he said.

Fadnavis assured the delegation that the remaining claims would be settled by December this year. The march reached Azad Maidan early on Thursday, eight months after a similar protest was held at the venue.

The farmers and tribals who began the two-day march from Thane to Mumbai on Wednesday had halted for the night at the Somaiyya Ground in Mumbai's Sion area.

The march traversed through Dadar and the JJ flyover before reaching the Maidan, adjacent to the Mumbai municipal corporation headquarters.

Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh, also known as Waterman of India, was among the marchers. He blamed the government for the drought, which he termed as "man-made".

The farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, which suggested that farmers must have assured access and control over resources such as land and water. They are also demanding an increase in the minimum support price and a judicial system to ensure its implementation.

The farmers, struggling to cope with the agrarian crisis, are demanding proper implementation of the loan waiver package announced by the BJP-led government in the state last year, land rights for farmers and compensation for farm labourers.

"We have been consistently asking the state government to fulfil our long-standing demands, but the response has been lukewarm. We were forced to launch this agitation," said Pratibha Shinde, general secretary of Lok Sangharsh Morcha, which is organising the protest.

In March, thousands of farmers, led by the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, took out a 180-km long march from Nashik to Mumbai in March to press for their demands.

That protest saw a sea of red, formed by farmers in red caps, converge in Mumbai from across Maharashtra.

...
Tags: mumbai, maharashtra chief minister, devendra fadnavis, farmers protest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Those who gave NEET 2018 in Tamil 'unduly benefited': SC quashes HC grace mark order

The Supreme Court directed that from year 2019-20, NEET-UG examination will be held by the newly constituted National Testing Agency instead of the CBSE. (Photo: File)

Chennai to be second largest in size after Delhi if expanded: report

Chennai which was just 426 sq km, grew more than four-fold to reach 1,189 sq km in 1975. (Photo: File)

Do not blame the natives if I am killed, US missionary wrote in notes

John Allen Chau was killed by members of the Sentinelese community using bows and arrows, reports said. (Photo: Instagram Screengrab | @johnachau)

Vijay Mallya's posh London house to be seized by UBS bank: Court

Vijay Mallya is residing in the UK from the last two years. (Photo: File | AP)

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Imran Khan to break ground

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham