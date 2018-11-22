search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala priest suspended for 'abusive' Facebook comments on minister

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
The priest had allegedly posted abusive comments against minister after BJP state general secretary was arrested by police.
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surerdran. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | kadakampally)
 Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surerdran. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | kadakampally)

Kasaragod: A temple priest in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly posted abusive comments on social media against Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surerdran over the Sabarimala issue.

Action was taken against T Madhavan Namboothiri, the 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of the Madiyan Koolom Kshetra Palaka temple at Kanhangad near Kasaragod, after the objectionable comments on his Facebook page were noticed.

 

The temple comes under the Malabar Devaswom Board, an apex temple body which manages a number of Hindu shrines in Malabar (north Kerala) region. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board on Wednesday and the suspension order was handed over to the priest by its executive officer P Vijayan, Board sources said.

However, the priest claimed that he is a hereditary trustee of the shrine and cannot be suspended.

The priest had allegedly posted abusive comments against the minister after BJP state general secretary K Surendran was arrested by police as he defied police orders not to go to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Surendran along with two others had been arrested on November 18 from Nilackal as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayyappa Temple despite being advised by police personnel against visiting Sabarimala due to law and order issues.

However, a Pathanamthitta court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to 72 people, including Surendran, arrested in connection with the Sabarimala temple row.

The state government has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of four or more people in Sabarimala and surrounding areas in view of protests by devotees over the government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the hill shrine.

...
Tags: kadakampally surerdran, kerala temple priest, temple priest, sabarimala temple, lord ayyappa
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Manyavar launches sequel to epic Virushka advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
 

Here are 5 podcasts every fitness enthusiasts must listen to

One can listen to podcasts while commuting to work, working out at the gym or while practicing yoga in a garden. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Europe's truffle industry could vanish within a generation due to climate change

Researchers suggested that conservational efforts involving expansion of plantations (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram Madhav takes back Pak comment after Omar dare, gives new challenge

The war of words began with Ram Madhav alleging that Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP had joined hands on instructions from 'across the border'. (Photo: ANI/ PTI)

J&K Guv attracted to 'Gujarat model' of democracy not Westminster: P Chidambaram

'The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is India’s richest builder, full list here

'Total wealth of the top 100 real estate developers stood at Rs 2,36,610 crore in 2018, up 27 per cent from Rs 1,86,700 crore in 2017,' says the Hurun-Grohe India (German sanitary ware maker) rich-list 2018. (Representational Image)

Video of stopping 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans edited, morphed: Congress leader

Rajasthan Congress leader BD Kalla said, 'We have worked for the country and will continue doing so in the future.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @bdkalla.bikaner)

Sabarimala row: Kerala police stop car part of Pon Radhakrishnan's convoy

The hill temple at Sabarimala was opened on November 16 for the over two-month-long pilgrimage season amidst tension. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham