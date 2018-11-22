search on deccanchronicle.com
Even if I received fax staking claim, my stand would've been same: J&K Guv

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 22, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
After dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Thursday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: After dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the media on Thursday.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said, “I have been saying it since day one of my appointment as Governor that I'm not in favour of any government formed in the state with underhand defection and horse trading. I would instead want that elections are held and selected government rules the state.”

 

Malik said that he has been receiving complaints for the past 15 days of horse-trading and that MLAs were being threatened. He added that Mehbooba Mufti herself complained that her MLAs were being threatened.

Talking about the fax which wasn’t received by the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, J&K Governor clarified that fax was not an issue. He said, “Yesterday was Eid. Both of them are devoted Muslim and should know that office are closed that day. Even my cook was on leave, let alone the person who handles fax. Even if I had received the fax, my stand would have been the same.”

On Wednesday late night, when the fax was unable to reach the Raj Bhavan, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted the letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor.

Governor Malik questioned, “Are governments formed through social media? I neither tweet nor see the tweets. I selected yesterday for the decision (dissolution of the assembly) as it was a holy day, it was Eid. Election Commission will decide when polls will be held.”

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik late on Wednesday night dissolved the assembly after the PDP staked claim to form the government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

Tags: raj bhavan, satya pal malik, j&k assembly, mehbooba mufti, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




