Jagan Mohan Reddy urges SIT to postpone stabbing probe

Visakhapatnam: Finally, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday responded to the notice given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has been investigating the stabbing case the attack on Mr Reddy at Vizag airport.

A letter signed by Mr Reddy was handed over to the head of SIT and assistant commissioner of police (Madhurawada) B.V.S. Nageswara Rao.

Sources in YSRC said that responding to the notice, Mr Reddy had filed a writ petition in the HC, seeking direction from the court for a probe in the attack by an independent Central agency, citing his mistrust in AP cops and AP government. The writ petition is posted for hearing on November 27.

In view of above, Mr Reddy mentioned that SIT has to postpone the recording of his statement till the disposal of the petition by the court.