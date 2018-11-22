search on deccanchronicle.com
Illegal liquor from Haryana takes sky-route for Telangana polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 22, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:11 am IST
Haryana-based liquor is being supplied to various districts in Telangana.
Prohibition and excise officials treat sale of  NDP liquor as a serious offence and register cases against the suppliers. (Representational Images)
Nizamabad​: In the backdrop of assembly elections, non-duty paid (NDP) liquor is being flown into Telangana state. Reportedly, a few contesting candidates have ordered liquor to influence village committees, caste groups and youth clubs. NDP liquor is a threat, both to the health of the people as well to the state exchequer, resulting  in a heavy loss . Haryana-based liquor is being supplied to various districts in Telangana.

Sources said Nirmal district headquarters has become the transit point for NDP liquor. Prohibition and excise officials treat sale of  NDP liquor as a serious offence and register cases against the suppliers. Reportedly, NDP liquor is also being supplied to villagers along with famous liquor brands to get their support in the elections.

 

Recently, prohibition and excise officials seized 142 cartons of NDP liquor in Renjal and Navipet mandals. They took five persons into custody for storage and supply of the liquor. Reportedly, liquor bottles in quarter, half and full are available for supply during elections. A few leaders also brought NDP liquor from the neighbouring Maharashtra state.  

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad district excise and prohibition officer, Dr. S Naveen Chandra, said the seized NDP liquor was sent for chemical examination in a laboratory. “We noticed Haryana state government stickers on the seized NDP liquor, but it should be ascertained whether it was genuine or not,” he explained. Replying to a question, he said the NDP liquor based in Nirmal  was also being supplied in various districts.

NDP liquor is cheaper as the manufacturers evade paying taxes to the state governments where it is manufactured and sold. Shockingly, NDP liquor bottles do not contain the details of the maximum retail price (MRP). It is being supplied free of cost to the voters to get their support in the elections. For last few weeks, liquor is being flown in large quantities into north Telangana districts. 

...
Tags: illegal liquor, telangana polls
Location: India, Telangana




