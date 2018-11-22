Hyderabad: Students with laptops invited for poll webcasting on December 7

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has invited students of universities, professional courses, software engineers and others having laptops to participate in the process of elections by webcasting the process of polling at booths on December 7 at different places in the state. (Representational image) (Photo: ARUNCHANDRA BOSE)

Hyderabad: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has invited students of universities, professional courses, software engineers and others having laptops to participate in the process of elections by webcasting the process of polling at booths on December 7 at different places in the state.

Joint CEO Amrapali Kata asked the interested candidates to register themselves using the link http://bit.ly/TSwebcast2018. She said it would be a great opportunity to be a part of democracy.

“It would be an invaluable learning experience to all young people on logistics and human resource management. All participants would be given food, accommodation, honorarium and a commendation certificate,” she added.