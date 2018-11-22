search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visits Gaja cyclone-hit districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2018, 2:25 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:12 am IST
After distributing assistance to people he inspected food preparations at the relief centres and interacted with doctors at a medical camp.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit and minister for handlooms and textiles O.S.Manian inspect rice cooked at a camp in Nagapattinam on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Governor Banwarilal Purohit and minister for handlooms and textiles O.S.Manian inspect rice cooked at a camp in Nagapattinam on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the Gaja cyclone-affected villages in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam and met victims in temporary relief centres. After distributing assistance to people he inspected food preparations at the relief centres and interacted with doctors at a medical camp.  

The Governor visited cyclone-hit Nagapattinam Velankanni, Poovaithedi, Kameswaram, Vilunthavadai, Pudupalli, Vettaikaraniruppu, Dadhan Thiruvasal, Kovilpathu, Vanan Mahadevi, Kallimedu, Thamaraipulam, Semmedai Vadakku, Kothakudi Therku in Nagapattinam district. He also inspected houses ravaged by the cyclone, trees uprooted by it in the area and restoration work undertaken by Tangedco workers.

 

 Later, he inspected the houses damaged by cyclne in Vellapallam village in Thalai Gnayuru town panchayat. He met people in transit camp in government school in Palankallimedu village and listened to their grievance. Subsequently, he visited transit camp at sub-collector office in Nagapattinam and inspected mass kitchen, where food being prepared for more than 10,000 victims.

While those in the relief camps are being provided with food, water and milk, those stranded in their villages could not even cook their own food because of shortage of fuel. They pleaded for speedy supply of kerosene, among other essentials.

 Speaking to reporters, the Governor said, "As far as food is concerned it is being supplied everywhere, rice is available and administration is doing whatever is possible. I appreciate their zeal, dedication and work." On the questions posed to him by the affected people, he said, "they wanted tarpaulins and some money." Purohit said he had told the people to be patient for a few days and that the administration would fulfil their requirements.

 Among others minister for handlooms and textiles O.S.Manian,  additional chief secretary to Governor R. Rajagopal and collector Sureshkumar accompanied him.

...
Tags: governor banwarilal purohit, gaja cyclone, relief centres
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Low pressure area to bring rain to city for 3 more days

Motorists struggle to wade through water-logged Walltax Road after Wednesday’s downpour in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

Deccan Chronicle report paves way for Hyderabad HC taking suo motu PIL on roads

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: No Objection Certificate to Vijayasree Developers cancelled

A confidential report issued by former principal secretary S.K. Sinha, after an investigation, reveals that 73 acres of government land in Survey No. 52 in Turkayamjal village, Hayatnagar has been allegedly sold to a number of people.

Hyderabad: Students with laptops invited for poll webcasting on December 7

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has invited students of universities, professional courses, software engineers and others having laptops to participate in the process of elections by webcasting the process of polling at booths on December 7 at different places in the state. (Representational image) (Photo: ARUNCHANDRA BOSE)

Guest column: ‘State has lost focus on conservation of lakes’

With unprecedented growth in urban centers like Bengaluru, the lakes have been subjected to encroachment, illegal mining of earth & sand, dumping of debris, ingression of untreated sewage, discharge of industrial waste etc. (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham