Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visits Gaja cyclone-hit districts

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the Gaja cyclone-affected villages in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam and met victims in temporary relief centres. After distributing assistance to people he inspected food preparations at the relief centres and interacted with doctors at a medical camp.

The Governor visited cyclone-hit Nagapattinam Velankanni, Poovaithedi, Kameswaram, Vilunthavadai, Pudupalli, Vettaikaraniruppu, Dadhan Thiruvasal, Kovilpathu, Vanan Mahadevi, Kallimedu, Thamaraipulam, Semmedai Vadakku, Kothakudi Therku in Nagapattinam district. He also inspected houses ravaged by the cyclone, trees uprooted by it in the area and restoration work undertaken by Tangedco workers.

Later, he inspected the houses damaged by cyclne in Vellapallam village in Thalai Gnayuru town panchayat. He met people in transit camp in government school in Palankallimedu village and listened to their grievance. Subsequently, he visited transit camp at sub-collector office in Nagapattinam and inspected mass kitchen, where food being prepared for more than 10,000 victims.

While those in the relief camps are being provided with food, water and milk, those stranded in their villages could not even cook their own food because of shortage of fuel. They pleaded for speedy supply of kerosene, among other essentials.

Speaking to reporters, the Governor said, "As far as food is concerned it is being supplied everywhere, rice is available and administration is doing whatever is possible. I appreciate their zeal, dedication and work." On the questions posed to him by the affected people, he said, "they wanted tarpaulins and some money." Purohit said he had told the people to be patient for a few days and that the administration would fulfil their requirements.

Among others minister for handlooms and textiles O.S.Manian, additional chief secretary to Governor R. Rajagopal and collector Sureshkumar accompanied him.