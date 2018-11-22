Ensure 90 per cent polling: Kamal Nath asks Muslims, video goes viral

Bhopal: A purported video in which Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath was heard asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 percent polling in their community in the November 28 assembly elections in the state to bail out his party has gone viral, sparking furor in ruling BJP here.

In the purported video clip, Mr Nath was heard saying the Muslim leaders that he would not be satisfied with their promise to ensure 80 per cent polling among their community in the upcoming assembly elections.

“You are talking about increasing polling among Muslims to 80 per cent. I am saying if the polling among Muslims fall below 90 per cent, then Congress will be in trouble”, Mr Nath was heard saying in the purported video. He was heard saying in the clip that his party would probe why the polling by Muslims was barely 50-60 percent in the 2013 assembly elections in MP.

“SC, ST votes are shared between BJP and Congress. But, Muslims vote en block to Congress. Hence, the voting by Muslims should increase to 90 percent to yield electoral gains to Congress”, he was heard in the clip saying. Of the nearly 7.5 crore population in MP, Muslims constitute around 35 lakhs.

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha slammed Mr Nath for indulging in communal politics and said his party would move the Election Commission for action against him for allegedly trying to stir communal passion for votes.

