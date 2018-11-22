search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ensure 90 per cent polling: Kamal Nath asks Muslims, video goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 22, 2018, 3:42 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:07 am IST
SC, ST votes are shared between BJP and Congress. But, Muslims vote en block to Congress.
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: A purported video in which Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath was heard asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 percent polling in their community in the November 28 assembly elections in the state to bail out his party has gone viral, sparking furor in ruling BJP here.

In the purported video clip, Mr Nath was heard saying the Muslim leaders that he would not be satisfied with their promise to ensure 80 per cent polling among their community in the upcoming assembly elections. 

 

“You are talking about increasing polling among Muslims to 80 per cent. I am saying if the polling among Muslims fall below 90 per cent, then Congress will be in trouble”, Mr Nath was heard saying in the purported video. He was heard saying in the clip that his party would probe why the polling by Muslims was barely 50-60 percent in the 2013 assembly elections in MP. 

“SC, ST votes are shared between BJP and Congress. But, Muslims vote en block to Congress. Hence, the voting by Muslims should increase to 90 percent to yield electoral gains to Congress”, he was heard in the clip saying. Of the nearly 7.5 crore population in MP, Muslims constitute around 35 lakhs.

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha slammed Mr Nath for indulging in communal politics and said his party would move the Election Commission for action against him for allegedly trying to stir communal passion for votes.

Of the nearly 7.5 crore population in MP, Muslims constitute around 35 lakhs. 

...
Tags: kamal nath, madhya pradesh congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Low pressure area to bring rain to city for 3 more days

Motorists struggle to wade through water-logged Walltax Road after Wednesday’s downpour in Chennai. (Photo: DC)

Deccan Chronicle report paves way for Hyderabad HC taking suo motu PIL on roads

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: No Objection Certificate to Vijayasree Developers cancelled

A confidential report issued by former principal secretary S.K. Sinha, after an investigation, reveals that 73 acres of government land in Survey No. 52 in Turkayamjal village, Hayatnagar has been allegedly sold to a number of people.

Hyderabad: Students with laptops invited for poll webcasting on December 7

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has invited students of universities, professional courses, software engineers and others having laptops to participate in the process of elections by webcasting the process of polling at booths on December 7 at different places in the state. (Representational image) (Photo: ARUNCHANDRA BOSE)

Guest column: ‘State has lost focus on conservation of lakes’

With unprecedented growth in urban centers like Bengaluru, the lakes have been subjected to encroachment, illegal mining of earth & sand, dumping of debris, ingression of untreated sewage, discharge of industrial waste etc. (Photo: R. Samuel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham