search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Do not blame the natives if I am killed, US missionary wrote in notes

REUTERS
Published Nov 22, 2018, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 8:11 pm IST
John Allen Chau was killed on North Sentinel Island, which is home to what is considered the last pre-Neolithic tribe in the world.
John Allen Chau was killed by members of the Sentinelese community using bows and arrows, reports said. (Photo: Instagram Screengrab | @johnachau)
 John Allen Chau was killed by members of the Sentinelese community using bows and arrows, reports said. (Photo: Instagram Screengrab | @johnachau)

New Delhi/ Port Blair: An American self-styled adventurer and Christian missionary has been killed and buried by a tribe of hunter-gatherers on the remote North Sentinel island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where he had gone to proselytise, local officials said on Wednesday.

John Allen Chau, 26, was killed on North Sentinel Island, which is home to what is considered the last pre-Neolithic tribe in the world and typically out of bounds to visitors, said Dependra Pathak, the director general of police in Andaman and Nicobar.

 

"A murder case has been registered against unknown persons," Pathak said, adding that the local fishermen suspected of illegally ferrying Chau to the 60-square-km island had been arrested on separate charges.

Chau was killed by members of the Sentinelese community using bows and arrows, according to multiple media accounts.

Chau's social media posts identify him as an adventurer and explorer. Responding to a travel blog query about what was on the top of his adventure list, Chau said: "Going back to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India."

Chau also said in the blog: "I definitely get my inspiration for life from Jesus."

Based on his social media posts, Chau appears to have visited India multiple times in the last few years, exploring and preaching in many parts of southern India.

"We recently learned from an unconfirmed report that John Allen Chau was reported killed in India while reaching out to members of the Sentinelese Tribe in the Andaman Islands," members of the Chau family said in a post on his Instagram page.

The family described him as a "beloved son, brother and uncle" as well as a Christian missionary, wilderness emergency medical technician, soccer coach and mountaineer.

"He loved God, life, helping those in need and had nothing but love for the Sentinelese people," the family said. "We forgive those reportedly responsible for his death. We also ask for the release of those friends he had in the Andaman Islands."

The family asked that local contacts not be prosecuted in the case.

Buried In The Sand

Police said in a statement that they had launched an investigation into Chau's death after being contacted by the US consulate in Chennai.

"We are aware of reports concerning a US citizen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," a consulate spokeswoman said in an email, but declined to provide further details.

Pathak said a Coast Guard vessel with police and experts on the tribe had gone to scout the island and formulate a plan to recover Chau's body. North Sentinel Island is about 50 km west of Port Blair, the capital of the island cluster.

Chau made two or three trips to the island by canoe from November 15, making contact with the tribe but returning to his boat, Pathak said. He told the fishermen on November 16 he would not come back from the island and instructed them to return home and pass on some handwritten notes he had made to a friend.

The next morning they saw his body being dragged across a beach and buried in the sand, the police chief said, adding: "This was a misplaced adventure in a highly protected area."

A source with access to Chau's notes said Chau had taken scissors, safety pins and a football as gifts to the tribe.

In his notes, the source said, Chau wrote that some members of the tribe were good to him while others were very aggressive.

"I have been so nice to them. Why are they so angry and so aggressive?" the source quoted Chau as saying.

The source, who asked not to be named, said Chau wrote that he was "doing this to establish the kingdom of Jesus on the island...Do not blame the natives if I am killed."

In 2006, two fishermen who strayed onto the island were killed and their bodies never recovered. A Coast Guard helicopter sent to retrieve the bodies was repelled by a volley of arrows from the community.

...
Tags: american tourists killed in andaman, john allen chau, andaman and nicobar island, sentinel island, sentinelese community
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
 

Engineers develop pollution filter that can be jammed in the nostrils

The device is almost invisible and is being sold in the US in packs of 10 (Photo: AFP)
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijay Mallya's posh London house to be seized by UBS bank: Court

Vijay Mallya is residing in the UK from the last two years. (Photo: File | AP)

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, Imran Khan to break ground

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Bombay HC rejects Mallya stay plea on ED request to declare him offender under PLMA

The bench, while dismissing the plea filed by Mallya, said the lower court shall hear the application filed by the ED on merits. (Photo: File | AFP)

Dead US missionary was carrying football, fish for Andaman Sentinelese tribe

John Allen Chau was crying, 'My name is John. I love you and Jesus loves you... Here is some fish!' (Photo: Instagram Screengrab | @johnachau)

Cyclone Gaja: TN govt seeks Rs 15,000 cr aid from Centre, CM Palaniswami meets PM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOTamilNadu)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham