search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Gaja: TN govt seeks Rs 15,000 cr aid from Centre, CM Palaniswami meets PM

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Tamil Nadu government has already released a sum of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. 
Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOTamilNadu)
 Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOTamilNadu)

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sought about Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone Gaja-hit districts of the state. 

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63.

 

"I have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister detailing the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone," he told reporters in Delhi, adding the state has sought about Rs 15,000 crore. He said he had also urged Modi to depute a central team to assess the damage, besides seeking an immediate release of nearly Rs 1500 crore towards "temporary renovation" activities. 

To this, the Prime Minister has given an assurance to depute a central team soon, the chief minister said. According to the abstract of the memorandum submitted to Modi by the Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu has sought a total sum of Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities in various areas, including the power sector which has been badly hit. 

Over one lakh electric poles had been uprooted and a significant number of power sub-stations damaged, with reports suggesting that many parts are still without power. 

Cyclone Gaja had crossed the state coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam. 

The Tamil Nadu government has already released a sum of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. 

Palaniswami further said the death toll stood at 63, even as 3.41 lakh houses were damaged, while 1.04 lakh heads of cattle and birds perished following the cyclone. Noting that as many as 11.32 lakh trees had been uprooted, he said 7.27 lakh of them have been cleared.

Around 3.78 lakh people were lodged in about 550 relief camps, even as relief and renovation work was on, he said. Over 1.03 lakh electric poles were either uprooted or mangled and 40 percent of them have been repaired. Supply of electricity and drinking water was also being gradually restored, he added.

Recalling the compensation provided to families of deceased (Rs 10 lakh), he said it was more than what the earlier DMK government had given during cyclones in 2008 and 2010. The DMK had given Rs two lakh, he claimed.

Asked why he had not visited the affected areas by road, Palaniswami shot back, saying DMK President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin could not cover much ground when they travelled by road to the affected parts.

He had taken a helicopter from Tiruchirappalli to Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts on Tuesday to visit the affected parts but could not land at Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur due to inclement weather following which he had to cut short his tour. He had announced that he would visit the districts on a later date.

The Chief Minister said he opted for a helicopter not to merely visit the affected area but to get a detailed knowledge of the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone.

Pictures clicked then have been submitted to the Prime Minister, he said.

The chief minister said Stalin visited "just three places and returned halfway" but only a detailed visit could enable him work out compensation.

Due to government's precautionary measures like early evacuation of people, the loss of lives has been minimised, he claimed.

Further, government officials were quick to launch relief activities soon after the cyclone crossed the coast, he added. 

...
Tags: cyclone gaja, relief funds, edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Manyavar launches sequel to epic Virushka advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
 

Manpreet Singh looks to fill 'great leader' Sardar Singh's boots ahead of World Cup

Manpreet Singh said that he was surprised by Sardar Singh's retirement. (Photo: Instagram / Manpreet Singh)
 

Here are 5 podcasts every fitness enthusiasts must listen to

One can listen to podcasts while commuting to work, working out at the gym or while practicing yoga in a garden. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Europe's truffle industry could vanish within a generation due to climate change

Researchers suggested that conservational efforts involving expansion of plantations (Photo: AFP)
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala priest suspended for 'abusive' Facebook comments on minister

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surerdran. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | kadakampally)

Ram Madhav takes back Pak comment after Omar dare, gives new challenge

The war of words began with Ram Madhav alleging that Omar Abdullah's National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP had joined hands on instructions from 'across the border'. (Photo: ANI/ PTI)

J&K Guv attracted to 'Gujarat model' of democracy not Westminster: P Chidambaram

'The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is India’s richest builder, full list here

'Total wealth of the top 100 real estate developers stood at Rs 2,36,610 crore in 2018, up 27 per cent from Rs 1,86,700 crore in 2017,' says the Hurun-Grohe India (German sanitary ware maker) rich-list 2018. (Representational Image)

Video of stopping 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans edited, morphed: Congress leader

Rajasthan Congress leader BD Kalla said, 'We have worked for the country and will continue doing so in the future.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @bdkalla.bikaner)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham