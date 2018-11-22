search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress, BJP are brothers who can't be believed: K Chandrashekar Rao

ANI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Rao, who is popularly known as KCR also announced that he will 'enter national politics' after Telangana polls.
At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district. (Photo: File)
 At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that "both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are brothers who cannot be believed".

Addressing a public meeting at Devarakonda, Rao, who is popularly known as KCR also announced that he will "enter national politics" after Telangana polls.

 

He also accused Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior leader Jana Reddy of cheating the people of Nalgonda district and said that "Around 85 tribal areas are converted into Gram Panchayat which benefited the people of Lambada community in the district. No one can stop the victory of TRS in Devarakonda."

At another public meeting in Jadcherla, Rao credited his government for completing all the pending projects in the Mahabubnagar district.

He went on to criticize Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, saying, "All the pending projects in the district are about to complete in few months. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister for other state and had written a letter to the central government to stop Palamuru Ethipothala project in the district. Why had he not developed the district in nine years and how can TDP contest here now without any guilt".

He also made an announcement of implementing a new health scheme and said, "A new health scheme same as Kantivelugu will be implemented by the ENT department and blood samples of public will be collected in the state by which the Telangana health status can be known to the government."

Claiming that the TRS government has implemented many schemes which are not implemented anywhere in the world, he also promised to provide water for 20 lakh acres of land in the Mahabubnagar district.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, k chandrashekar rao, bjp, congress, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

The aircraft, called Version 2 EAD Airframe, or V2, weighs only 5.4 pounds (2.45 kg) with a wingspan of 16-1/2 feet (5 meters).
 

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the DeepVeer Bengaluru reception.
 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6 coaches of empty rake derail in UP's Rampur

The incident blocked the railway line which led to a delay of several other trains. (Photo: ANI)

Best option in J&K is fresh polls at earliest, says BJP

'The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it,' the BJP said. (Representational Image)

Chennai: School, colleges to remain shut amid heavy rain prediction

Meteorological Centre's district rainfall forecast chart also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai with a very likely occurrence probability. (Representational Image)

Why did J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolve House? Here's why.

The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chennai: Low pressure area to bring rain to city for 3 more days

Motorists struggle to wade through water-logged Walltax Road after Wednesday’s downpour in Chennai. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham