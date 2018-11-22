search on deccanchronicle.com
Chennai: School, colleges to remain shut amid heavy rain prediction

ANI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 8:56 am IST
A few days back, Cyclone Gaja had created havoc in many parts of Tamil Nadu killing as many as 11 people.
Meteorological Centre's district rainfall forecast chart also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai with a very likely occurrence probability. (Representational Image)
Chennai: Chennai collector Shanmugha Sundaram has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Thursday following predictions of incessant rainfall in the region.

As per Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, "Intermittent Rain or Thundershower is likely to occur in and around Chennai likely heavy at times."

 

Meteorological Centre's district rainfall forecast chart also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai with a very likely occurrence probability.

Last year, in the first week of November heavy rains, had lashed Chennai throwing normal life out of gear.

