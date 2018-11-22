search on deccanchronicle.com
Cabinet clears Kartarpur corridor project to historic Pak Gurudwara

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
The decision was taken at meeting of Union cabinet chaired by PM Modi to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak.
Guru Nanak Devji is believed to have spent 18 years in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Thursday cleared the building and development of the Kartarpur corridor aimed at providing easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to visit a historic gurudwara in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

"The government of India will build and develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit holy Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Devji spend 18 years," Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

New Delhi will also request Islamabad to recognise the sentiments of the Sikh community and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory as well, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweet on Thursday.

"In a landmark decision, the Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

After the cabinet decision, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said, “In keeping with resolution adopted by Cabinet today to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in 2019, we have approached and urged the Pakistan government to recognise the sentiments of Sikh community and build a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory to facilitate easy and smooth visits of pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib throughout the year.”

“Government of India has already decided to build corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to International Border with all modern amenities on our side,” MEA added.

...
