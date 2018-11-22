BJP dares AIMIM to reveal ‘deal’ with TRS

Hyderabad: The BJP called the MIM a “broker’s institution:, collecting money from both the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. “Owaisi will join the party that gives him more money,” BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here, Mr Rao said, “Mr Owaisi has said that Congress offered him Rs 25 lakh to withdraw from the meeting. He should also reveal the deal which made him sell out to the TRS. He has taken money from the TRS for the meeting. This is called political brokering. Owaisi is ready to go with the party that offers him more money. All parties including the Congress, TRS and MIM are one and the same.”

He added, “The TRS has completely failed as a government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not considered as hero, he has left as a zero.”

He said TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the TRS “knowing that it is a sinking ship”. “He has said that he has resigned for the Telangana martyrs. Why should we use them to make a political point? He didn’t speak a single word when the cheques given to the martyrs’ families bounced.”