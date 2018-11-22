search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi refrains from getting political on Prophet’s birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 22, 2018, 3:07 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 4:01 am IST
Mr Owaisi said being a true follower of the Prophet he would never indulge in horse-trading.
MIM president Asaduddin Owais
 MIM president Asaduddin Owais

Hyderabad: First time in the recent history of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem’s public meetings held to mark the Prophet’s birthday where speakers refrained from delivering political speeches.

Every year, the MIM holds a public meeting in connection with Milad-un-Nabi at its headquarters Darussalam in which speakers, particularly party president Asaduddin Owaisi, speak on a large variety of topics and comment on political affairs with sarcastic remarks against political bigwigs.

 

This time, however, Mr Owaisi confined his speech to the religious aspects, thanks to the Model Code of Conduct being in place for the December 7 state Assembly elections. This left quite a few of the youth, who were expecting witty remarks against political personalities, disappointed.

Without referring the current controversy pertaining to the alleged offer of Rs 25 lakh for abstaining from a public meeting in Nirmal by a Congress leader, a charge which he had made on Tuesday, Mr Owaisi said being a true follower of the Prophet he would never indulge in horse-trading. He said there were those who put themselves up for sale.

Last year Mr Owaisi and other speakers had harshly criticised the policies of the Congress and BJP and its leaders.

Mr Owaisi at the beginning clarified that the meeting was religious in nature and he would not talk politics due to the code of conduct. He asked mediapersons to come again for political comments.

He recounted a few events from the Prophet’s life and said his family was boycotted for three years. “Now we Muslims are worried if we are were boycotted for a few days,” he said. He stressed the need to maintain unity and strive for strengthening the country. He signed off by asking people to vote on December 7. 

...
Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, prophet mohammad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




