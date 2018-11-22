search on deccanchronicle.com
Arvind Kejriwal's attacker broke panes at Secretariat months ago: Police

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 9:50 am IST
The accused, Anil Sharma, was arrested on Tuesday and was interrogated jointly by the local police, Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau.
New Delhi: The 40-year-old man, who allegedly flung chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had broken glass panes at the reception area of the Delhi Secretariat one-and-a-half years ago after he failed to get an audience with the Chief Minister, the police said.

Police said they will be verifying his claims and are further probing the matter.

He told the investigators he is married and has a daughter. His wife stays with her parents in Haridwar.

He graduated from a university in Meerut and was employed as a contractual worker with a company in Gurgaon at a salary of Rs 14,000 per month, he told police.

He told sleuths that he was earlier addicted to ganja but had quit drugs.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi secretariat, anil sharma, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




