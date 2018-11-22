search on deccanchronicle.com
After case against Somnath Bharti, BJP calls AAP 'anti aurat' party

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Manoj Tiwari denounced Kejriwal and Sisodia over Bharti allegedly using 'uncivilized and objectionable words' against female TV anchor.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disapproved of Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with the journalist, saying he should not have talked like he did on the television. (Photo: File)
 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disapproved of Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with the journalist, saying he should not have talked like he did on the television. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his MLA Somnath Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with a female journalist.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan dubbing the party as "Anti Aurat Party".

 

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari denounced Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over Bharti allegedly using "uncivilized and objectionable words" against the female TV anchor and asked them to take action against him.

Read: AAP's Somnath Bharti hurled abuses, told me to become prostitute: Woman journalist

"It's shameful that he (Kejriwal) has time to review movies but not for taking action against the use of filthy language against a female anchor," Vardhan tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag "Anti Aurat Party" for the AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disapproved of Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with the journalist, saying he should not have talked like he did on the television.

An FIR was registered against Bharti by the Noida police on the complaint of the woman anchor.

Tiwari alleged Bharti insulted the entire women community and demanded Kejriwal to take action against him.

He also targeted Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, saying "she was not even in a position to take cognisance of Bharti's action".

Tiwari said the BJP will file a complaint against Bharti with the DCW and the Press Council of India and protest against him till action is taken.

Tags: bjp, aap, arvind kejriwal, manoj tiwari, somnath bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




