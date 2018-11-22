After case against Somnath Bharti, BJP calls AAP 'anti aurat' party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disapproved of Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with the journalist, saying he should not have talked like he did on the television. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his MLA Somnath Bharti's alleged misbehaviour with a female journalist.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan dubbing the party as "Anti Aurat Party".

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari denounced Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over Bharti allegedly using "uncivilized and objectionable words" against the female TV anchor and asked them to take action against him.

"It's shameful that he (Kejriwal) has time to review movies but not for taking action against the use of filthy language against a female anchor," Vardhan tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag "Anti Aurat Party" for the AAP.

An FIR was registered against Bharti by the Noida police on the complaint of the woman anchor.

Tiwari alleged Bharti insulted the entire women community and demanded Kejriwal to take action against him.

He also targeted Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, saying "she was not even in a position to take cognisance of Bharti's action".

Tiwari said the BJP will file a complaint against Bharti with the DCW and the Press Council of India and protest against him till action is taken.