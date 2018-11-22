search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: After Bengaluru reception, DeepVeer return to Mumbai in coordinated pink

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 22, 2018, 10:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 10:00 pm IST
Ranveer Singh donned a pink kurta-pyajama with white thread work while Deepika was seen in a simple yet elegant anarkali in powder pink.
 The couple are now gearing up to host receptions in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Following a gala reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The couple were seen wearing coordinated muted pink trousseaus created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

 

Ranveer Singh donned a pink kurta-pyajama with white thread work while Deepika was seen in a simple yet elegant anarkali in powder pink with an embroidered dupatta.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju, father Jugjeet and sister Ritika too returned to Mumbai with them.

 

 

The couple are now gearing up to host their wedding receptions in Mumbai.

Ranveer on his part will directly plunge into his professional commitments as his film ‘Simba’ releases later in December.

Deepika and Ranveer had looked regal during their Bengaluru reception with the ‘Padmavat’ actors sporting black and gold creations.

Also Read: Watch: Deepika, Ranveer dazzle in gold for their Bengaluru reception

Deepika was seen in a regal gold saree paired with white pearls and an emerald necklace. Ranveer on his part sported a Rohit Bal designed black sherwani with gold embellishments.

Tags: ranveer singh, deepveer, deepveer wedding, deepika padukone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




