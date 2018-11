At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said. (Representational Image)

Satna: Seven children and the driver were killed as a school van collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, news agency PTI reported.

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.

The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.

