UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the mega celebrations at 'Deepotsava', scheduled on the eve of Diwali ie October 23.

PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya.
This is the sixth edition of the 'Deepotsava'.

The streets were all geared up for the grand welcome of the duo, and the roads of Ayodhya can be seen with cut-out hoarding pictures of both, PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Lord Ram's kingdom Ayodhya is all set to celebrate another grand, illuminated Diwali under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who started 'Deepotsav' in the first year of his assuming office in 2017.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of 'Deepotsava'. The culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia', 'Faruwahi', 'Rai', and 'Chhau' will be showcased during the event.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsava' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

"The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the confluence of language and culture of many states of India will also be seen on the sixth Deepotsava in Ayodhya.

"From October 21 to 23, artists from Uttar Pradesh and many states will perform here. Local artists Vijay Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will perform the Faruwahi dance while Munnalal Yadav of Azamgarh will perform 'Dhobia'.

Ghazipur artist Parasnath Yadav will perform folk singing. The people of Ayodhya will also get the opportunity to hear Sheshmani Saroj of Bhadohi who will enthral the audience with 'Birha'," the statement said. (

...
Tags: prime minister modi, deepotsava, pm modi ayodhya visit
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


