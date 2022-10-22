  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2022 Travelling to Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 22, 2022, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 1:32 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Chitradurga: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the cabinet exercise, but maintained suspense on whether it will be expansion or reshuffle of the Ministry.

He said the BJP high command will finally decide on who has to be inducted into the cabinet.

"I will soon be going to Delhi (to discuss cabinet expansion)," Bommai told reporters in response to a question.

To a question whether opportunity will be given to seniors from the district, which has been subjected to "step motherly" treatment, he said, "it is not step motherly treatment, due to political situation, representation could not be given (to Chitradurga), will try to give representation."

Asked whether leaders who had resigned from the Ministry following certain allegations (like K S Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jarkiholi) will be inducted into the Ministry as some of them have reportedly met party leaders, the Chief Minister said, "I can't respond to guess questions... all aspirants make attempts, but finally it is the high command which decides."

Responding to a question whether it will be expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet, he merely said, "wait and watch."

Earlier, Bommai on Tuesday had said that he will be travelling to New Delhi this week to discuss with the party leadership on the cabinet exercise.

The CM has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of assembly elections next year.

Though there were reports of Cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting equal number of new faces, also talks that- Gujarat like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry- may take place, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

...
Tags: karnataka cabinet expansion, chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

Further discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig to be held next week: Bommai
CM Bommai says BJP leadership to decide on Karnataka cabinet rejig

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)

Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems: PM Modi

Palvai Sravanthi (Image credit: Facebook)

I will win, asserts Palavi Sravanthi

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Possible cyclone likely to hit east coast on Tuesday, West Bengal, Odisha on alert

The system is likely to cause heavy rainfall across the east coast (PTI Photo/Representational)

Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Three die in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->