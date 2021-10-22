Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2021 DVAC conducts search ...
DVAC conducts searches in assets case against ex-AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2021, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 4:50 pm IST
The raid was conducted in a hospital in Salem, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said
C Vijayabaskar, former TN Health Minister in previous AIADMK regime. (Photo: Facebbok)
Chennai: Searches were held on Friday by vigilance sleuths here and in Salem in connection with a case of Rs 27.22 crore disproportionate assets against C Vijayabaskar, who was the Health Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

In Chennai, the searches were held in the residence of a former personal assistant to Vijayabaskar, in the office of a property developer, and another person. The raid was conducted in a hospital in Salem, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

 

The searches were carried out after obtaining a warrant from a court in Pudukottai, the agency added.

A case was filed by the DVAC on October 17 against Vijayabaskar, for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore. The following day, searches were held in 50 locations in the state.

