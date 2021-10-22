Nation Current Affairs 22 Oct 2021 Disha case: Panel cr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disha case: Panel cross-examines ex-ACP of Shadnagar V. Surender

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2021, 7:47 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
While explaining the discrepancies in the remand report, the official said that it was a human error made by the writer of the Shadnagar PS
The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)
  The site where four accused of rape and murder of Disha were shot dead on December 6. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The three-member panel constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged encounter of the four accused involved in the Disha case started cross-examining then ACP of Shadnagar V. Surender on Thursday evening. The 54-year-old officer, who is currently posted in the CID, was questioned about the “mistakes” in the remand case diary, which says lorry owner Patolla Srinivas Reddy had brought the four accused men to the police station.

A mistake made while copy-pasting details in the remand report led to the error, replied the then ACP, following which he was asked if he had met then Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar at his residence on the night of December 3, 2019, to which he replied that he did not.  

 

While explaining the discrepancies in the remand report, the official said that it was a human error made by the writer of the Shadnagar Police Station, Shadat Ali, who wrongly entered the names.

The deposition ended later in the evening and will be continued on Friday morning at 11 am on the Telangana High Court premises.

The next witness to be called by the panel is Konda Narsimha Reddy, the circle inspector of Amangal, and Shaik Lal Madhar, sub-inspector from the Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Madhapur Zone, Cyberabad.

